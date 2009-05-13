Alexa Chung Kisses Her Mom With That Mouth

Here’s just a sample of what we might expect to hear coming out of Alexa Chung’s mouth when her show airs on MTV June 15 (in the time slot once ruled by Carson Daily and TRL).

“It’s about time Americans hear this s–t.”

“It’s weird; I’m new to New York, but I’m old hat at [TV]. I did loads of bad s–t.”

“Presenting isn’t hard. You’re basically reading cards. I mean, how f—ing difficult is that?”

“You can contact the show and tell us directly we are s–t.”

We hope MTV has their censors ready, oh wait, no we don’t.

