Alexa Chung, Kate Moss, and More Up For British Fashion Award

In case you’ve been wondering what Alexa Chung‘s been up to lately (we’ve kind of missed her), she’s been off getting nominated for the British Fashion Awards. To celebrate their 25th anniversary, the British Fashion Council created a single award to decide who embodies the spirit of London. High expectations, much?

Anyway, you can do your international part by voting for who you think encapsulates Big Ben, Harry Potter, and fish and chips. Vote here.

The nominees are:

Alexa Chung

Alexander McQueen

Celia Birtwell

Christopher Kane

David Bailey

Erin O’Connor

Joan Burstein

Kate Moss

Manolo Blahnik

Matthew Williamson

Naomi Campbell

Sienna Miller

Sir Paul Smith

Sir Philip Green

Stella McCartney

Twiggy

Vivienne Westwood

Yasmin Le Bon



Hard to think Kate Moss wouldn’t win this one, or Sir Philip Green; who embodies London more than Topshop? If the U.S. gave out the same award, who do you think would scream America?