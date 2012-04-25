Alexa Chung, Kanye West & More Spotted At CHANEL’s Tribeca Film Festival Fête [Photos]

Last night, CHANEL hosted the seventh annual CHANEL Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at the Odeon in New York with a few of their celeb BFFs in attendance. Oh, and Kim Kardashian who was also there with her beau Kanye West. The private dinner party honored a group of acclaimed artists, who all contributed original artwork for this week’s independent film festival.

Maybe it’s because the CHANEL brand image is so closely tied to the illustrious Karl Lagerfeld who you’ll only ever see wearing black and white, but we’ve managed to spot a few trends amongst last night’s dinner guests. First, black and white were the big color choices for many of the stylish celebs’ outfits at the soiree, with Alexa Chung, Arizona Muse and Naomi Watts rocking full on black-on-black ensembles.

Another trend we noticed amongst the A-list diners were cream-colored dresses in both nude and light pink options, which are perfect picks for any fête during the spring season. We also want to make a special shout-out to Jessica Hart who definitely stood out from the crowd with her rich, golden-yellow body-con mini dress–way to get some color up in the party mix, girl!

To see what all of last night’s guests rocked on the red carpet (including a flaming prego Julia Restoin-Roitfeld), take a browse through the gallery above!