Alexa Chung June Cover Wars: Vogue UK Vs. Vogue Korea

The covers of fashion magazines are generally great indicators of what is current and what trends you should care about, and if June’s international editions of Vogue are correct, Alexa Chung is very, very important this summer.

She snagged a featured editorial and interview in the latest issue of Vogue UKin which she reveals that she has “secret boobs” and is filming a secret “pilot”and while the quirky It-Brit really lets her personality shine in the article, her cover shot falls flat. Let’s be honest: girl looks a little smug and none too pleased to be on such a coveted magazine cover.

On the other hand, she looks a teensy bit happier on the cover of June’s Vogue Korea, where she’s lounging poolside, keeping it cute and casual. Alexa is one cool chick, and it’s pretty impressive that her signature style has made her an icon on such a global scale that she’s covering glossies in Korea. Does she even have anything to promote?

The UK cover was shot by Josh Olins and the Korean version by Alan Gelati, so tell us: which of Alexa’s June covers deserves to win this cover war?

