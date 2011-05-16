Alexa Chung Is Not Into Blogs, Has Secret Boobs

Vogue UK has quite the feature on Alexa Chung, who is also the cover star of the June issue, which is only surprising because such lengthy pages are usually relegated to Oscar winners and Britney Spears which really just shows the fame Alexa Chung has amassed being a “personality.” That much of that fame is a direct result of an obsessive obsession by bloggerdom is maybe, somewhat lost on the former MTV host who tells the mag, “Blogs are ridiculous, they’re just mood boards, unless you are Tavi.” But, she likes Twitter explaining, “you’ve got to be funny in such a short amount of space.”

Also, Karl Lagerfeld loves her, saying, “I love her! If someone were to ask me ‘who is a modern girl?’ I would say Alexa.” While Carven designer Guillaume Henry says she’s a “ray of light.”

The Brit chick also announces her cup size 32C to the writer, which is quite cute, saying, “I have secret boobs, it’s just I have such clavicle issues, I don’t like to have them on show.”

And she is filming a “secret pilot” in NYC recently? What is it!?

But, what Alexa really wants to do is design, “But what I really want to do is make things,” she explains, “I want to learn that whole process of design so I can have my own label and my own studio…I’ve done some visualization around it. It works, that.” Ah, so she’s also a believer in The Secret? Interesting.

And, girl looks gorgeous in the Josh Olins spread, obviously.

Photos: John Olins, Vogue UK