Alexa Chung Influences eBay Sales, Plus Our Favorite Alexa Looks

It’s a simple fact that celebrities have a huge effect on the things Americans buy– especially when it comes to fashion. So, it only makes sense that “It”-girl, Alexa Chung, is single-handedly increasing eBay sales with her endlessly amazing fashion choices. The shopping mega-website is reporting a very strong correlation between their sales and Chungs favorite wardrobe pieces. Truthfully, this comes as no big surprise to us– the trend-setting fashionista has been a staple on our style radars for some time.

Julia Hutton-Potts, an eBay spokesperson, told vogue.com, “She [Chung] is regularly the number one searched-for name on eBay because her style is so influential. As soon as she steps out in her latest trendy look, shoppers flock to eBay to snap up replica items.” This is evident from the extreme hike in Chung-inspired eBay sales. When the former-MTV host claimed her love for denim in the March issue of Vogue, eBay clocked an astounding 277 percent increase in denim shorts. Recently, Chung has also been photographed sporting a pair of trendy Chanel clogs. What do you think the end result was? You guessed it– eBay saw a 200 percent hike in the sale of clogs.

The increase in Chung-inspired eBay sales can be attributed to her Today Im Wearing blog, for vogue.com. Each day in February, the fashion icon sent in a photo (via her phone) to Vogue.com, documenting every piece of clothing and accessory in her daily wardrobe. By knowing exactly what the style star was wearing each day, fans got the chance to emulate Chungs look almost instantly. Victorias Secret model, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, has taken over the series for the month of March. Well just have to wait to see if her style produces a similar drive in sales. In the meantime, youll find some of our favorite looks from Alexa below. What trend sales do you think she’ll be driving next?



Our favorite looks from Alexa’s “Today I’m Wearing” blog:

Left: Chanel dress, bag, and shoes– Chung’s “dream outfit.”

Right: Miu Miu top, skirt, and shoes.

On the red carpet: Chung accessorizes her Luella dress with a fun belt for the 2009 BAFTA awards.

Marie Claire, September 2009:

Left: Stella McCartney jacket, Diesel Black Gold romper, Huit Huit scarf.

Right: Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony top, Antik Batik skirt, and Luella bag.

