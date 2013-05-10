Steal Her Style: Copy Alexa Chung’s 6 Best Outfits On The Cheap

In the world of street style, few people hold court like British DJ, model, and general It-girl Alexa Chung. Whether she’s walking the red carpet, hosting a party at Coachella, or spinning behind the decks, Chung continually serves up a close-to-perfect combination of effortless and chic.

While she regularly wears high-end labels such as Miu Miu, Maje (whom she’s collaborated with), and Marc Jacobs, she’s also an expert at mixing in vintage styles and affordable pieces (she’s worked with both Madewell and Superga, for example) which makes her style all the more approachable and replicable in its own way.

That said, we highlighted six of our favorite Alexa Chung outfits and came up with budget-friendly (but just-as-cute) pieces to buy in order to copy the entire look.

Click through the gallery above and start shopping!

