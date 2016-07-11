Surprise! Alexa Chung Is Launching a Fashion Line

After a solid decade of topping best-dressed lists, sitting front row at runway shows, and collaborating with brands from Madewell to Superga, Alexa Chung is (finally!) striking out on her own with a full-fledged fashion brand.

Announced early this morning, ALEXACHUNG will include denim, daywear, evening wear, shoes, jewelry and permanents, a category that the press release describes as “daily luxuries” (our money’s on pieces like vintage-y soft tees and crewneck sweaters).

Edwin Bodson, formerly the head designer at Haider Ackermann, will act as managing director of the new line, and collaborate with Chung on “wearable, cool clothing you can live in and love in,” as she puts it in the release.

“After many seasons of inspiring and eye opening collaborations with some of my favorite brands, I have decided that now is the perfect time to go it alone and establish my very own fashion line,” says Chung.

Frankly, we’re just surprised it didn’t happen sooner. The 32-year-old’s partnerships have been consistent home runs, from her recent two-season sell-out collaboration with AG (and subsequent stint as the face of the brand) to her Archive by Alexa capsule collection for Marks & Spencer—not to mention her Eyeko eyeliner, which is, in fact, the bomb.

“Alexa’s innate sense of style and proven track record of successful design collaborations form the foundations of her brand,” says Bodson. “By rethinking how garments are presented and offered, we will nourish a relationship with those who are passionate about clothes and creativity, whether this is conveyed with Alexa’s clothing range, or experienced way beyond.”

The new line will launch in May 2017 at retailers including Ssense, Matches Fashion, and MyTheresa, as well as online at Alexachung.com, an e-commerce platform incorporating content and interactivity along with retail. The price point will be “advanced contemporary”—think 3.1 Phillip Lim, Tibi, and Alexander Wang.

Fortunately, with ten months until launch, they’ve given us all plenty of time to start setting aside a chunk of our paychecks in the interim so we can snap up some of the goods.

And in case you need any more convincing, we’ve rounded up 20 looks that epitomize Chung’s quirky-cool, boy-meets-girl style in the gallery ahead.