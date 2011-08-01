Alexa Chung and Elle Fanning Interview Each Other in LOVE

We know, we’re totally ruining the new issue of LOVE for you before you even have the opportunity to get your hands on a hard copy, but there’s so much Katie Grand-curated perfection in there that we can’t help but share.

To go along with her cover, little Elle Fanning has an interview in the magazine, but in true LOVE fashion, it’s not some no-name editor who had the privilege of asking the most sought-after starlet in Hollywood some questions. It was Alexa Chung — the very girl who Elle has named as her “fashion icon” on a number of occasions — who got to do the honors.

What we see is an adorably enthusiastic e-mail exchange between the two young ladies (who both manage to mention that they are “obsessed” with one another) and a sickeningly sweet Q&A that will make your inner tween squeal with delight. Here are the highlights — we won’t spoil the whole interview for you!

Alexa to Elle:

What’s your favorite joke?

My 6 year old cousin told me this joke and it has been my favorite ever since! Here it is. What did the pencil say to the other pencil? You’re looking SHARP today! HAHAHA

Elle to Alexa: