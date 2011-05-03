Alexa Chung Covers Vogue UK, Looks Kind Of Pissed Off

I love Alexa Chung as much as the next girlher infallible street style never fails to impress mebut her newest cover for the issue of Vogue UK’s June issue makes me a little, well, sad. The beautiful It-Brit looks all sorts of annoyed in her Josh Olins-shot editorial, which totally counteracts the happy vibes from the spring-y pieces she sports throughout. Alexa’s got designers scrambling to dress her, a Mulberry bag that bears her name, more magazine covers than you can count on both hands and status as a global style iconwould it kill the girl to smile? She looks so pretty when she does!

What do you think of Alexa’s latest editorial?