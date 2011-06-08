Alexa Chung Can Now Add “Stylist” & Vogue Italia To Resume

Alexa Chung is a fashion scene mainstay who is literally everywhere and doing everything at the same time. Whether she’s designing a line for Madewell, starring in an ad campaign for Superga Sneakers, hanging around with Karl Lagerfeld in France at the Chanel cruise show or just looking generally adorable on the red carpet, Alexa is always a busy beeand this season is no exception.

Aside from covering a couple of international Vogues this month, Miss Chung earned a spread in the buzzed-about June 2011 issue of Vogue Italia, shot by Ellen Von Unwerth. She brings her quirky British sensibility perfectly, wearing wool capes, Peter Pan collars, mod cuts and preppy plaids.

Not only does she look amazing in clothes, she has a knack for putting them together, so it’s only natural that the London-based label Percival also tapped Alexa to style its Fall 2011 lookbook, which appears to depict some sort of hipster witch hunt or camping trip. She’s now officially conquered the worlds of styling, modeling, television and designis there anything this girl can’t do?

