25 Times Alexa Chung Nailed Cool-Girl Style

Since arriving on the fashion scene as a model in the early aughts, Alexa Chung has become as synonymous with style as the labels she’s often spotted wearing. The British street-style darling—who’s cut her teeth in the fashion and entertainment industries as a writer and TV host—has added designer to her résumé in recent years, lending her signature mod-meets-modern aesthetic to various brands.

Her two-season collaboration with AG delivered high-rise silhouettes and relaxed shirting, along with ’60s-esque cropped and flared jeans. Oh, and those A-line mini skirts that are suddenly everywhere? Chung and AG helped kick-start the trend with button-up styles that have become a cool-girl staple as of late. Not surprisingly, Chung’s style acumen has led to another role in the fashion spotlight—that of AG’s newest face, currently fronting the fall campaign.

Replete with dark denim, folk elements by way of lace and floral accents, and utilitarian-like contrast stitching, the label’s fall collection blends vintage influences with contemporary refinement. Translation: the looks below, which you can shop right now, are precisely what wardrobes need this time of year.

For styling inspiration, we’ve rounded up 25 of Chung’s best looks ever—from skinny jeans and leather jackets to designer gowns and jumpsuits—paired with pieces to help you cop her style. You may want to bookmark this.