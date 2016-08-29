StyleCaster
25 Times Alexa Chung Nailed Cool-Girl Style

Leah Faye Cooper
Since arriving on the fashion scene as a model in the early aughts, Alexa Chung has become as synonymous with style as the labels she’s often spotted wearing. The British street-style darling—who’s cut her teeth in the fashion and entertainment industries as a writer and TV host—has added designer to her résumé in recent years, lending her signature mod-meets-modern aesthetic to various brands.

Her two-season collaboration with AG delivered high-rise silhouettes and relaxed shirting, along with ’60s-esque cropped and flared jeans. Oh, and those A-line mini skirts that are suddenly everywhere? Chung and AG helped kick-start the trend with button-up styles that have become a cool-girl staple as of late. Not surprisingly, Chung’s style acumen has led to another role in the fashion spotlight—that of AG’s newest face, currently fronting the fall campaign.

Replete with dark denim, folk elements by way of lace and floral accents, and utilitarian-like contrast stitching, the label’s fall collection blends vintage influences with contemporary refinement. Translation: the looks below, which you can shop right now, are precisely what wardrobes need this time of year.

For styling inspiration, we’ve rounded up 25 of Chung’s best looks ever—from skinny jeans and leather jackets to designer gowns and jumpsuits—paired with pieces to help you cop her style. You may want to bookmark this.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images


Shop the Look: AG The Phoebe in Inviting Light

Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images


Shop the Look: AG The Ace Shirt in True White

Photo: Wenn


Shop the Look: AG The Yvette in 10 Years Affinity

Photo: Mike Pont/Getty Images


Shop the Look: AG The Reign Sweater Dress in Medium Heather Grey

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images


Shop the Look: AG The Janis 15 Years in Stark Horizon

Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Hollywood Roosevelt
Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images


Shop the Look: AG The Sophia 20 Years in Carved Stone

Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage
Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/FilmMagic


Shop the Look: AG The Rib Fallon Sweater Tee in Powder White

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for AG Jeans
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images


Shop the Look: AG The Legging Ankle in 8 Years Wander

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Charlotte Olympia
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Topshop
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for GUCCI
Photo: instagram / @alexachung


Shop the Look: AG The Becca Skirt in Lacquer


Shop the Look: AG The Beau in 16 Years Hourglass Sand

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images


Shop the Look: AG The Ryder Trench in True Black

Photo: Julien M. Hekimian/French Select/Getty Images
Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Burberry


Shop the Look: AG The Jodi Crop Side Slit in Lacquer

Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images


Shop the Look: AG The Sloan in 20 Years Carved Stone

25 cool Alexa Chung outfits to copy right now | Fall casual—tailored wool coat, ripped denim + Van's sneakers
