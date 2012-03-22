Alex Woo & Disney Team Up To Save The Chimpanzees

We love Disney, we love Chimps and we definitely love jewelry. Which is why we were a little more than excited to learn that NYC based jewelry designer Alex Woo teamed up with the magical world of Disney to create eco-friendly charms that are inspired by a new Disneynature film, Chimpanzee. Oscar, the baby Chimp that the movie revolves around, is the creative push for the charm, which is available in sterling silver or 14kt gold — both made from sustainable resources.

Not convinced yet? Well, you might be persuaded to invest in one of these adorable necklaces, which range from $150-$2,000, when you learn that twenty percent of the proceeds from these little guys will be donated to the Jane Goodall Institute and will help fund their “See ‘Chimpanzee,’ Save Chimpanzees” program.

Woo describes her process in creating the charms, saying, “The Jane Goodall Institute strives to respect, nourish and protect all living things; people, animals and the environment. In this design, I wanted to represent these goals, so each vine represents each of these 3 elements – people, animals and the environment.” We love the idea behind these necklaces — what better way to celebrate Earth Day than with a little jewelry treat that helps the environment?

If you’re interested in scooping one of these sweet charms up for yourself, head to Alexwoo.com during the first week of April!