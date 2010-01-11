Alex Watson to Walk in London Fashion Week and 10 Hottest Male Models to Watch For

Emma Watson reprised her role as Burberry‘s postergirl for the British house’s Spring/Summer 2010 ad campaign, but this time, the legendary Mario Testino photographed her alongside one of her favorite leading men: her younger brother, Alex.

As a new face over at Storm Models, one of Britain’s leading modeling agencies, this is not Alex Watson‘s first foray into the spotlight, as he appeared as an extra in two of his big sis’ Harry Potter films.

Even though he had a dose of fame from her Harry Potter films, Alex will upstage Emma when he walks for Burberry at London Fashion Week next month, according to Fashionista. We’re just as excited to watch Alex walk as we are to see what Emma wears as she cheers from the front row.

And because we know how excited you’re getting for Fashion Week, here are our picks for hottest male models to watch out for.



Lars Burmeister:



When he’s not posing for Vogue, Armani, or Hugo Boss, this former mechanic from Germany enjoys soccer.



Baptiste Giabiconi:



Baptiste, native to France, is Karl Lagerfeld’s favorite male muse.

Simon Nessman:



This Canadian model was discovered after his sister’s friend sent his photo to Mode Models in Calgary.

Ben Hill:



Ben Hill is a southern gentlemen who graduated from the Abercrombie and Fitch Quarterly to Italian Vanity Fair and Vogue.

Julien Quevenne:



No one can pout for the camera quite like Julien, which is why he has become a regular face for D&G, DSquared2, and Lucien Pellat-Finet.

Nate Gill:

This handsome American water polo player has been photographed for DKNY and Rugby.



Max Motta:



A rising star from Brazil, Max Motta has stunned Dior and Trussardi with his innocent looks.

Danny Schwarz:



The British model has charmed everyone from D&G to Armani to Barneys New York.

Marlon Teixeira:



With Portuguese, Indian, and Japanese genes, Marlon Teixeira began modeling at age 16.



Mat Gordon:



This hockey-loving Canadian model has most recently posed for Daks, Desigual, Tommy Hilfiger, and Missoni.

[Models.com]



For more fashion news from StyleCaster, click here.