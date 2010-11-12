Alex Wang Reveals Carine’s Fave Runway, Hermione’s Top Designer

Alexander Wang Photo: Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Alex Wang attended the Victoria’s Secret show as a guest of Carine Roitfeld. She goes every year. She says it’s her favorite show,” he explained. I just love that Carine loves VS. (The Cut)
- Naomi Campbell is rumored to be marrying her billionaire bf on the Nile. Who still believes in karma? (NY Post)
- Reed Krakoff made a new fragrance and it’s going to cost $695. It better make me smell good forever. (Elle.com)
- Jenny Packham is taking a trip to Hogwarts. The designer made a dress for Hermione, aka Emma Watson to don in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1. “I designed something that reflected youthful frivolity as I knew young girls all over the world would want to copy this look,” she says. Sounds like a good PR move. (Vogue UK)
- Gaga is getting a US Vogue cover and possibly doing a Muppet’s movie! It’s all rumors but they’re so awesome. (Just Jared)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @peoplesrev [Kelly Cutrone] I am the keynote speaker tomorrow @Yale Women’s summit – New Haven anyone?! Wow, was Hillary not avail?
- RT @BarneysNY In love with this sexy new heel we just got in from Jean-Michel Cazabat.. http://bit.ly/drUJGe As am I.
- RT @NoBtotheS [No Bullshit] I get a sick pleasure when im emailing/talking w/ people in the biz and they dont know its me. Hahha #creepy #imwatching People are suddenly obsessed with this chick. Twitter is a mysterious thing.
- RT @GDeLaurentiis Giada De Laurentiis Spent the day yesterday w/ my family reminiscing my Nonno’s long wonderful life…we all miss him soo much!! Was John Mayer there?
- RT @proenzaschouler Patent Pochette: http://plixi.com/p/56481043 I don’t know what a Poachette is but I like it.