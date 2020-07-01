Alex Rodriguez Recreated Jennifer Lopez’s Dance Moves For a TikTok & It’s Iconic

Couples who TikTok together stick together. Alex Rodriguez recreated Jennifer Lopez’s dance for a TikTok video, and it was iconic. The former New York Yankees player took to his Instagram on Tuesday, June 30, to try his fiancé’s #WorldofDance TikTok challenge, which incorporates several moves to the tune of Lopez’s 2012 song “Dance Again.”

“You know what they say, practice makes perfect! Or in this case, practice makes it not as bad!! I’m thankful to have the best teacher to help me with my #WorldOfDanceAgain Challenge! @jlo . . I’m ready for the duels tonight on @nbcworldofdance! There may even be a surprise appearance 🤣😉,” Rodriguez captioned a video of him completing the challenge. Next to his video was Lopez’s rendition of the dance, and you have to see the comparison.

The World of Dance judge also took to her Instagram to post a video of her TikTok dance next to her fiancé’s. She captioned the post, “How could I not challenge @arod to the #WorldOfDanceAgain Challenge 😂😂😂. Machos got moves!!!! 💋💯👏🏽 You wont want to miss tonight’s episode of @nbcworldofdance because he may just steal the show. ♥️ #worldofdance.”

In May, the Selena actress told Entertainment Tonight about what she would want her first dance with the former MLB player to be like. “Well, I know a lot of different styles. Knowing me, it will be a big production of some sort,” Lopez said, joking that she would want her fellow World of Dance judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough to join her for a big number. “I don’t know what it will be yet.”

A source also told E! News in May that the couple are “indefinitely” postponing their wedding, which they planned to have in Italy this summer. “They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice,” the insider said. “Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated.”