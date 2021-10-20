A-Rod Just Got Trolled by a Fan Who Said J-Lo ‘Left’ Him For Ben Affleck—See How He Responded

Talk about awkward. Alex Rodriguez was trolled by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fans who told him that J-Lo “left” him to reunite with her ex-fiancé.

A-Rod was a commentator on FOX’s broadcast of the Major League Baseball game in Boston on Monday, October 18, between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox—who are the rivals of A-Rod’s former MLB team, the New York Yankees. During the match—which was Game 3 of the American League Championship Series—A-Rod was trolled by fans who chanted “J-Lo” and other as he commentated. Fans also shouted “Affleck” and asked A-Rod, “What’s you’re favorite Ben Affleck movie?” In one video, A-Rod could be seen with his back to the camera as fans chanted “J-Lo” a few feet from him. In another video, a fan could be heard asking A-Rod, “Ben Affleck’s got J-Lo! How do you like them apples?” which was a reference to a quote from Affleck’s 1997 movie, Good Will Hunting. Another video shows A-Rod commentating live as a fan shouts, “She left you with Ben Affleck!”

As for A-Rod’s response, the former Yankees player didn’t give the fans any attention. The videos showed him ignoring the fans’ taunts as he continued to comment on the game. One video even showed him reach for his drink as fans shouted J-Lo’s name behind him.

J-Lo and A-Rod, who got engaged in 2019, broke up in April 2021 after three years together. Less than a month later, news broke that J-Lo and Ben—who got engaged in 2002 and dated from 2001 to 2004—were back together. A source told HollywoodLife in May 2021 that A-Rod was “jealous” of Ben and his “renewed relationship” with J-Lo. “Alex is a little jealous as his mind is racing on what Jen could be doing with Ben by possibly starting this new renewed relationship,” the insider said. “A couple of friends are razzing him about it too and referencing that Ben is a Red Sox fan to add some fuel to the fire.”

The inside continued, “But the thing that is really getting to Alex the most is that she got in a potential relationship so soon after theirs broke, because he still loves her. It’s really messing with his head that she may have moved on so fast and so easy,” the insider said.

A second source also told HollywoodLife at the time that A-Rod wasn’t over J-Lo “still” thought about her “all the time. “Alex is doing his best to focus on work and just keep things together, but he still thinks about Jen all the time. He didn’t imagine she would be spending time with Ben, let alone so soon after their breakup,” the insider said. “He never saw that coming.

The source continued, “Alex really did feel there was a way they could work things out again at some point. And a part of him still does. He’s been trying to get ahold of Jen but she’s not really reciprocating and he’s not ready to fully let go of their relationship.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.