Madison’s ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Star Reveals Alex Rodriguez Made Her Sign an NDA About Their DMs

Put it in writing. Alex Rodriguez made Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy sign an NDA about their DMs, according to her co-star, Shep Rose.

In an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 10, Shep revealed that Madison signed a non-disclosure agreement about her secret direct messages and FaceTimes with A-Rod before the story came out at the season 7 Southern Charm reunion in February 2021.

“I know that there was, like, an NDA signed, which doesn’t seem to mean anything anymore, not worth the price of the paper they’re printed on,” Shep said. “It’s crazy and, you know, mixed emotions about it because I think our show started as fairly normal, humble people…your average small-town, Southern people. And now it’s like, you know, DMing baseball stars and stuff and it’s all good. It’s not anybody’s fault, but it’s turned into something a little more cheesy than I would’ve liked, but that was bound to happen.”

As Bravo fans remember, rumors swirled in February 2021 that A-Rod cheated with Madison on his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, after her Southern Charm co-star, Craig Conover, claimed at the reunion that she “flew to Miami to fuck” an unnamed married, former Major League Baseball player that fans believe was Rodriguez. After the rumors, Madison denied that her relationship with Rodriguez was romantic. Sources close to A-Rod also claimed at the time that he and Madison had exchanged a few friendly DMs and FaceTimes but never met in person.

“Things got out of control on that reunion. Craig was not happy and was shot out of a cannon and the accusations started to fly,” Shep told Us Weekly.

As for how the drama will affect season 8 of Southern Charm, Shep said that he has no issue with filming the next season with Madison but he did give her some advice before production started again. “I don’t have a problem with filming with her,” he told Us. “I’ve told her—maybe she took my advice, [it’s] doubtful—but I was like, ‘Madison, if you just kind of own your outrageousness, I would watch that,” he said. “I would watch that on its own merits, but you got to own it. It’s crazy to me, but it’s funny and compelling.’​ So maybe she took my advice, but maybe she just can’t help herself.”

Southern Charm is available to stream on Peacock.

