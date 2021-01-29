A ‘Southern Charm’ Star Is Accused of Having an Affair With Alex Rodriguez & Her Sister Just Responded

Is there any truth to Alex Rodriguez and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy’s affair? If you’re asking her sister, Kaci LeCroy Davis, the answer is a firm no.

On Thursday, January 28, Davis took to Instagram to shut down recent allegations that her sister was having an affair with former New York Yankees player, Alex Rodriguez. Speculation over LeCroy’s alleged affair sparked after her Southern Charm castmate accused her of cheating with a “married ex-MLB” player during this week’s reunion episode. Commenting on a clip of the reunion posted to Instagram, Davis noted that, “ARod’s not married,” seemingly setting that rumor to rest.

But that doesn’t mean that LeCroy’s castmates are convinced. During the Southern Charm reunion episode on Thursday, LeCroy, 30, defended herself against allegations launched by Craig Conover, 31, that she was “sleeping” around with other men while in a relationship at the time with castmate Austen Kroll, 33. “You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players,” Conover alleged. “That’s what you were doing during quarantine.”

“You know why [your ex] Austen [Kroll] was at my house? ‘Cause you weren’t talking to him! You flew to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player,” the Southern Charm star added. Kroll agreed with Conover’s accusation, calling it “the goddamn truth,” and alleged that LeCroy FaceTimes the baseball player “all the time.”

LeCroy, however, slammed their accusations. “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test,” she replied. “I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.” While the South Carolina native admitted to exchanging direct messages with the rumored athlete, she insisted that “there was nothing” else going on beyond that. “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing,” she explained. “I’ve never physically seen him, touched him.”

“I’m not a f**king liar,” LeCroy said, noting that she “will stand up for that.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.