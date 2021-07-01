A-Rod Just Called Out J-Lo’s Friend For Inviting Her to a Party Instead of Him

So, it lowkey looks like Alex Rodriguez shaded Jennifer Lopez‘s friend, Stevie Mackey, for not inviting him to a house party—even though the Hustlers star attended instead!

Mackey, who is J-Lo’s vocal coach, was also evidently one of A-Rod’s pals before he and the “In The Morning” singer split. But when it came to sending out invites for his recent “Taco Tuesday” party in Los Angeles, it appears Mackey chose to side with J-Lo. The Selena star was on the guest list, according to The New York Post’s Page Six, along with celebs like Brandy and Keke Palmer. A-Rod, however, didn’t make the cut. But the former New York Yankee didn’t just let the snub fly.

On Thursday, July 1, the 45-year-old MLB alum took to Instagram to joke about the invite (or lack thereof). “Where is my invite – Stevie?!” Rodriguez commented on one of Mackey’s photos of the party, to which Mackey replied, “Anytime brother.” (Though, it appears *anytime* didn’t include this one!) Still, for what it’s worth, it doesn’t seem like Rodriguez would have been able to attend even if he did receive an invite. According to Page Six, the former baseball star has been staying on the opposite coast recently.

As the site previously reported, A-Rod moved into a $5 million mansion in Bridgehampton, New York, as he searches for a more permanent property to buy in New York City and the Hamptons. Ironically, A-Rod’s rental is just over a mile from J-Lo’s $10 million mansion in Water Mill, New York, where the former couple spent the summer of 2020 in quarantine with their kids. (J-Lo shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while A-Rod is the father to daughters Ella, 13, and Natasha, 16, from his marriage to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.) According to a source who spoke to Page Six at the time, Rodriguez “is really concentrating on his kids, baseball and business. He is content being alone, and wants to be around his family.”

A-Rod’s move to the Hamptons comes just two months after he and J-Lo split. The former couple, who got engaged in 2019, were together for four years. The pair announced their breakup in a statement to TODAY: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the pair said at the time.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children,” their statement continued. “Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”