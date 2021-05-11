Alex Rodriguez Just Shaded Ben Affleck Amid Rumors He’s Back Together With Jennifer Lopez

In case you’re wondering how A-Rod really feels, look no further than a recent video by Page Six, which seemingly shows Alex Rodriguez shading Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. We see you, A-Rod!

The former MLB star, 45, was spotted out and about in Miami for the first time since reports his ex-fiancée, Jennifer, was “spending time” with Ben Affleck following her breakup with A-Rod in April 2021. When asked how he felt about rumors that J-Lo and Ben are back together by Page Six reporters, Alex dodged the question with a subtle response. “Go Yankees!” he said. The remark does make some sense, considering Alex previously played for the New York Yankees. But it’s a little out of context—unless, of course, you consider the fact that Ben is a diehard Boston Red Sox fan.

For those who aren’t aware, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have one of the messiest rivalries in major league baseball. So, it’s entirely possible A-Rod’s response was a subtle way of shading Boston-native Ben and his taste in baseball teams. While we may never know for certain if that was Alex’s intent, it does add up, as sources believe that the former baseball player has been feeling “shocked” and “upset” after J-Lo “moved on” so quickly with Ben after their breakup.

According to an insider who spoke to E! News on Monday, May 10, A-Rod hoped that he and J-Lo could one day reconcile their relationship. “A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on,” the source said. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

The source went on to note that A-Rod is “saddened” by J-Lo’s reunion with Ben and allegedly reached out to let her know that “he’s upset.” The “In the Morning” singer, meanwhile, is simply “not interested” in trying to make things work with A-Rod again. “She’s not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done,” the insider explained.

A-Rod and J-Lo, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, announced their split after four years together in April 2021. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple said at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”