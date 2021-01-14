Alex Rodriguez’s Ex-Wife’s Brother Just Accused Him of Being a ‘Serial Cheater & Liar’

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez was accused of serial cheating by Cynthia Scurtis’ brother in a new lawsuit filed to Miami civil court in early January, the Daily Mail reports. According to lawsuit documents obtained by the paper, A-Rod’s former brother-in-law is demanding $50 million in damages over accusations of “embezzlement” and more.

Long before A-Rod, 45, got engaged to Jennifer Lopez, 51, he was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008 (the pair share two daughters—Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12). Before their divorce, the former baseball slugger also had a working relationship with his then-wife’s brother, Constantine Scurtis. According to Scurtis’ suit, the pair formed a real-estate partnership that ultimately left him “cheated” when Rodriguez sold the company’s assets to a new company without Scurtis’ involvement. Now, this in-law is looking for payback.

According to the Daily Mail, Scurtist alleges that the former New York Yankees player “is a serial cheater and liar” in his suit. “After cheating on his wife, Cynthia, and lying about his affairs, Alex Rodriguez then lied to and cheated his brother in law in their real estate partnership,” the lawsuit reads.

It continues, reading, “This case arises out of (Rodriguez’s) breaches of fiduciary duty, breaches of contract, and illegal and fraudulent pattern of criminal activity.” The suit goes on to list alleged instances of “embezzlement, obtaining property by fraud, insurance fraud, forgery, mail fraud and wire fraud,” claiming that Rodriguez’s “racketeering” has caused “many millions of dollars in damages” to Scurtis.

Scurtis’ suit went so far as to claim that Rodriguez “concocted a scheme to profit off of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ike” in 2008. The lawsuit suggests that the alleged scheme was carried out by Rodriguez’s company, Newport Property Ventures, after they reported “significantly inflated damages” to their properties in their accounting records.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time that Scurtis has tried to sue J-Lo’s fiancé. His first lawsuit against the former MLB player reportedly dates back a decade ago, and several failed suits have since followed. This one, however, may take the cake as it’s a whopping 136 pages.

As for what Rodriguez thinks of all this? The Daily Mail reports that he has filed a counterclaim of his own to Miami courts. So while his former marriage is long over, it looks like his feud with the ex-in-law feud isn’t ending anytime soon.