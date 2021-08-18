A-Rod Reveals He Has ‘No Regrets’ After His Split With J-Lo & ‘Stupid’ Rumors He Cheated on Her

No regrets. Alex Rodriguez responded to his breakup with Jennifer Lopez for the first time since the two split in April after more than four years together.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 17, A-Rod opened up about his past year, which included his split with J-Lo and rumors he cheated on her Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, and why he wouldn’t change anything about what’s happened, despite the “stupid” and “silly” moments he’s bene in that make him “cringe” to think about.

“‘Everything happens for a reason,” he said. “All of those things that have happened, I think I have done a good job at learning from my lessons and then applying them in the future. So like I said, no regrets.” The former New York Yankees player also told the site that his main focus at the moment is to be a “loving, present father” to his two daughters—Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13—whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

“It’s been great,” A-Rod said of the recent free time he’s had with his kids. “The one thing we’ve introduced post-COVID-19 is our breakfast club. Every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10, no electronics, no phones, no nothing; old school conversation. So we sit there for 90 minutes and we just talk it up.”

He continued, “We talk about everything. Like no BS, straight talk. They’re at an age now that we can do that. I always wanted to be really straight with my girls because one day I’m gonna need them to be really straight with Daddy.”

A-Rod also confessed that his daughters are “protective” of him and offer him advice instead of the other way around. “They’ve given me some incredible wisdom and great advice,” he said. “[It’s] hard to believe that a rising junior and a rising eighth grader can do that.”

Despite everything that’s happened, A-Rod maintained that he’s “grateful” for what went down in the past year, including his breakup with J-Lo.

“I think things happen. And I think what happens is, people don’t focus on all the positive. Like whatever has happened over the last year, I’m so grateful for it,” he said. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership. And also with my daughters, we learned so much. Now we have the opportunity to take that, move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'”

He continued, “So I’m in a great place. I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”

A-Rod and J-Lo, who got engaged in 2019, confirmed that they had split after almost five years together in April. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

News of A-Rod and J-Lo’s split came two months after rumors that the former MLB player cheated on the Selena actress with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. At the Southern Charm season 7 reunion in February, Madison’s co-star, Craig Conover, claimed that she flew to Miami to fuck” an unnamed married, former Major League Baseball player that fans believe was Rodriguez. After the rumors, Madison confirmed that she and Rodriguez had DM’d and FaceTimed but never had a romantic relationship.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me…[I’ve] talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” Madison told Page Six at the time. “That’s the truth. [We’ve] never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” Madison also noted that she and A-Rod had “spoken on the phone” but “never met up.” Sources close to Rodriguez also confirmed that he and Madison had never met in person.

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

