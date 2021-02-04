Alex Rodriguez Subtly Reacts to Rumors He Cheated on Jennifer Lopez With Southern Charm’s Madison

A united front. Alex Rodriguez responded to Jennifer Lopez and Southern Charm‘s Madison cheating rumors in a subtle way. For those who don’t know, the cheating rumors started on the first part of the season 7 Southern Charm reunion on Thursday, January 28.

During the episode, Madison LeCroy’s costar Craig Conover claimed that she flew to Miami to fuck an ex-MLB player,” who is married and “very famous.” Madison denied the rumors, telling Craig, “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.” Fans then speculated that the “ex-MLB player” in question is Rodriguez, who retired from the New York Yankees in 2016 and has a home in Miami. While he isn’t married, A-Rod has been engaged to J-Lo since March 2019. To add more fuel to the flame, fans also noticed that A-Rod liked an Instagram photo of Madison over the summer, which he has since unliked. The rumors also come weeks after A-Rod’s ex-wife’s brother accused him of being a “serial cheater and a liar” while married to his sister.

Though A-Rod has yet to speak out about the rumors, he did post an Instagram video with Lopez on Wednesday, January 3, proving that the two are unfazed by claims he had an affair with Madison. The video, which was captioned with blue and red heart emojis, saw Lopez and Rodriguez driving in a car as his fiancée jammed out to the radio. That same day, Lopez and Rodriguez were photographed on a date at the Bellini restaurant in the Coconut Grove area of South Florida, further proving that they’re still together amid the cheating rumors.

Rodriguez’s posts came hours after Madison’s Southern Charm costar Danni Baird claimed that she FaceTimed the ex-MLB player months before the cheating rumors aired. “Months before [the show’s reunion special], I had heard…[Madison] had told me they were FaceTiming or something,” Danni said on the Wednesday episode of the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast. “I never asked more about it, or anything like that. I just didn’t tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player.”

In an interview with Page Six on Wednesday, Madison broke her silence on the rumors, claiming that she and A-Rod were in contact but didn’t have a “physical” relationship. “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me…[I’ve] talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” she said. She also told the newspaper that she and the baseball player have “spoken on the phone” but “never met up.” When asked about the content of their phone calls, Madison denied to give any specifics but told Page Six that her conversations with J-Lo’s soon-to-be husband were “innocent.”

