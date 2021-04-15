Alex Rodriguez May Have Blamed Jennifer Lopez For Their Breakup With This Surprising Post

His side of the story. Alex Rodriguez’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez’s breakup hints that the split wasn’t his decision. Lopez and Rodriguez, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019, announced their breakup on Thursday, April 15, after four years together.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in a statement to TODAY. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Hours before the announcement, A-Rod seemed to hint that he and J-Lo were in a good place. The former New York Yankees player took to his Instagram on Wednesday, April 14—a day before his breakup with Lopez went public—with a video dedicated to their relationship. The video saw A-Rod pan over framed photos of him and J-Lo before pausing on another framed picture of their initials in the sand surrounded by a heart. As A-Rod panned over the pictures, Coldplay’s “Fix You” played in the background. “Lights will guide you home / And ignite your bones / And I will try to fix you,” the lyrics read. He simply captioned the post, “@JLo” with a heart around her Instagram handle. J-Lo, for her part, has remained silent on social media since their split.

A-Rod and J-Lo’s breakup comes two months after rumors that Rodriguez had cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. At the Southern Charm season 7 reunion in February, Madison’s co-star, Craig Conover, claimed that she flew to Miami to fuck” an unnamed married, former Major League Baseball player that fans believe was Rodriguez. After the rumors, Madison confirmed that she and Rodriguez had DM’d and FaceTimed but never had a romantic relationship.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me…[I’ve] talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” Madison told Page Six at the time. “That’s the truth. [We’ve] never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” Madison also noted that she and A-Rod had “spoken on the phone” but “never met up.” Sources close to Rodriguez also confirmed that he and Madison had never met in person.

Days before J-Lo and A-Rod’s split went public, a source told HollywoodLife that the Selena star was committed to making her relationship work. “It’s not been an easy road, but they are committed to it,” the insider said. “Their lives are so intertwined in their businesses and with the kids that it was really worth it to them to put in the work and make it happen. They really love each other’s children and are one big, giant family and that’s hard to find. They both realize that. There’s still a lot that needs to be done, but Jennifer has made it clear she does not want to lose Alex.”

Specifically, the source noted that J-Lo didn’t want to go through another “public breakup,” which is why she decided to stay with A-Rod, despite initial rumors of their split in March 2021. “Jennifer doesn’t put up with anything that doesn’t serve her, but this whole thing with Alex has made her realize she doesn’t want to go through a public breakup like this again without giving it her all and she felt that there was still a way to make this work,” the insider said. “They’re doing much better than when the reports first came out of a split. They seem to be in sync again now.”

It’s unclear what changed in J-Lo, but from A-Rod’s Instagram Story, it looks like he still has strong feelings for his ex.