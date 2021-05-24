A-Rod Shared a Post About ‘Clearing Out’ His Life the Same Day Bennifer Reunited in Miami

It looks like Alex Rodriguez reacted to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s reunion in Miami with another cryptic post on Instagram. The former MLB star teased he’s entering a “new phase” of his life on the same day that his ex-fiancée, 51, was all smiles while spending time with the Justice League actor.

A-Rod, 45, shared the message with fans on his Instagram Story on Sunday, May 23. “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life,” he wrote. “Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.” Make of that what you will!

The former New York Yankee’s latest reaction to Bennifer 2.0 comes just weeks after he seemingly shaded J-Lo’s ex-fiancé after reporters asked for his opinion of her rumored relationship. “Go Yankees,” the former baseball player said at the time. Many fans interpreted this as a slight against Ben, 47, who happens to be a die-hard fan of the Boston Red Sox—a.k.a. the New York Yankees’ rival team.

As for where things stand with J-Lo and Ben, the pair recently reunited in Miami days after J-Lo traveled to L.A. to spend time with the Gone Girl star. Their back-to-back dates come after reports the duo went on vacation together in Montana for a week leading up to Mother’s Day in May.

As a source told Us Weekly on May 20, Ben and J-Lo—who previously began dating in 2002 and got in engaged in 2004—have “fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure.”

Reports of their rekindled relationship began just one month after J-Lo announced her split from Alex Rodriguez after four years together. The exes, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, confirmed they called off their engagement in a joint statement in April 2021.

