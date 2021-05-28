A-Rod Just Reacted to Claims He ‘Reached Out’ to Madison LeCroy After His Split From J-Lo

So, did Alex Rodriguez reach out to Madison LeCroy after his split from Jennifer Lopez? Recent reports claimed that the former MLB star attempted to contact the Southern Charm star to potentially “hang out” in South Carolina, but now, A-Rod’s rep is shutting down those claims entirely.

The U.S. Sun was the first to report on A-Rod’s rumored rebound with LeCroy on Thursday, May 27, with a source telling the publication that Rodriguez, 45, “reached out” to the reality star after calling off his engagement with the “In The Morning” singer. Remember, it was LeCroy’s DMs with the former New York Yankee that seemingly prompted Lopez’s “broken trust” in the athlete.

Nevertheless, Rodriguez was rumored to have contacted LeCroy again, as he “wanted to hang out at the PGA Championship in South Carolina last week” because “he knew she’d be there and he had friends there, so it was a good excuse to be in the same place.” According to The Sun’s insider, however, LeCroy wasn’t interested. She “always rolled her eyes and ignored him” and is “completely over it,” the source insisted.

But Rodriguez’s rep, Ron Berkowitz, says this entire scenario is “false.” In a statement to E! News on Friday, May 28, Berkowitz said, “I’m not sure who’s looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family.” LeCroy, for her part, maintained that she had no comment when asked about the Sun report by Page Six. “As I mentioned before, I wish him well and happy to put this in my past,” she told the site.

Not that any of this matters to J-Lo, of course. The Hustlers star, 51, has reportedly been busy rekindling her romance with her other ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck. She and the Argo producer, 48, were first spotted “spending time” together weeks after her split from A-Rod in April 2021. Since then, the pair have jetted back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami to hang out together, even going so far as to spend a week vacationing in Montana together before Mother’s Day weekend in May. Bennifer 2.0 is going strong—whether or not A-Rod is sliding up in some DMs!