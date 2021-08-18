A-Rod Was Just Pranked by a Ben Affleck Impersonator & We Can’t Wait For J-Lo’s Reaction

Jokes on him. Alex Rodriguez was pranked by a Ben Affleck impersonator, and we want to know Jennifer Lopez’s reaction.

TMZ reported on Tuesday, August 17, that A-Rod was pranked on June 17 by a Ben fan, who sent $141.32 worth of pizzas from the online delivery service, Bull Bears & Squares, to the former New York Yankee’s summer rental in Bridgehampton, New York, which, coincidentally, is just a mile away from J-Lo’s Hamptons home in Watermill, New York.

While it’s unclear how many pizzas the Ben impersonator ordered, the pizza restaurant’s owner, Samuel Tadros, told TMZ that the only topping they requested was chicken, which may mean that the prankster was calling A-Rod a “chicken.” The owner also told TMZ that the restaurant’s most popular pizza is their Chicago stuffed stuffed jalapeño ranch chicken deep dish pizza, which isn’t cheap. Three Chicago stuffed stuffed jalapeño ranch chicken deep dish pizzas will cost customers $140, which includes shipping costs.

Along with the unsolicited pizzas, the prankster also told the restaurant that their name was “Ben Afflec”—minus the K. It’s unclear why the prankster chose the name “Ben Afflec,” but given that A-Rod’s rental and J-Lo’s home are less than two miles away from each other, TMZ suspects that the prankster wanted to make it seem like J-Lo and Ben were the ones who sent the surprise pizzas.

Where the prankster failed, however, is they didn’t leave a note with the order, so it’s unclear if A-Rod even knew that it came from “Ben Afflec.” TMZ also reported that it’s unknown if A-Rod was even home when the pizzas arrived.

The prank came two months after A-Rod and J-Lo split in April. The former couple, who got engaged in March 2019, had been together for four years. J-Lo and Ben, who dated from 2001 to 2004, reunited weeks after she announced her breakup with A-Rod. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” J-Lo and A-Rod said in a statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August, A-Rod opened up about his past year, which included his split with J-Lo and rumors he cheated on her Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, and why he wouldn’t change anything about what’s happened, despite the “stupid” and “silly” moments he’s bene in that make him “cringe” to think about.

“‘Everything happens for a reason,” he said. “All of those things that have happened, I think I have done a good job at learning from my lessons and then applying them in the future. So like I said, no regrets.” The former New York Yankees player also told the site that his main focus at the moment is to be a “loving, present father” to his two daughters—Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13—whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Despite everything that’s happened, A-Rod maintained that he’s “grateful” for his past five years with J-Lo. “I think things happen. And I think what happens is, people don’t focus on all the positive. Like whatever has happened over the last year, I’m so grateful for it,” he said. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership. And also with my daughters, we learned so much. Now we have the opportunity to take that, move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

