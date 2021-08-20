A-Rod Just Shaded J-Lo by Posing With a Porsche He Got For Her & Apparently Took Back

The shade. Alex Rodriguez photo with Jennifer Lopez‘s Porsche hints he took back the six-figure gift he gave her in 2019.

The drama started on Wednesday, August 18, when A-Rod posted a photo on his Instagram of him next to a red Porsche 911 GTS. “I’m super down to earth,” he captioned the post. It didn’t take long for fans to notice that the car was the same Porsche he gave as a present to J-Lo in 2019. According to HollywoodLife, A-Rod bought J-Lo a $146,000 Porsche for her 50th birthday in July 2019, which was four months after their engagement in March 2019. Per the site, though the Porsche was a gift to J-Lo, A-Rod kept it in his possession throughout their relationship and never returned it to her.

After his post, many of A-Rod’s followers commented on his “savage” shade at his ex-fiance. “Savage. Posing with the car he bought J.Lo for her bday lmfao,” one user. “not jlos whip no more,” another commented with a laughing emoji. Former MLB player Johnny Damon also commented on A-Rod’s post, calling him a “boss.”

A-Rod’s photo comes days after he revealed he has “no regrets” about his breakup with J-Lo in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “‘Everything happens for a reason,” he said. “All of those things that have happened, I think I have done a good job at learning from my lessons and then applying them in the future. So like I said, no regrets.” The former New York Yankees player also told the site that his main focus at the moment is to be a “loving, present father” to his two daughters—Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13—whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

“It’s been great,” A-Rod said of the recent free time he’s had with his kids. “The one thing we’ve introduced post-COVID-19 is our breakfast club. Every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10, no electronics, no phones, no nothing; old school conversation. So we sit there for 90 minutes and we just talk it up.”

J-Lo and A-Rod split in April 2021 after more than four years together. The breakup came after rumors that A-Rod had cheated on J-Lo with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Despite the drama, A-Rod told ET that he doesn’t look back with regrets.

“I think things happen. And I think what happens is, people don’t focus on all the positive. Like whatever has happened over the last year, I’m so grateful for it,” he said. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership. And also with my daughters, we learned so much. Now we have the opportunity to take that, move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'”

