Here’s How Alex Rodriguez’s Net Worth Compares to Jennifer Lopez’s After Their Split

Ever since news broke of their breakup, fans have been curious to know if Alex Rodriguez’s net worth is larger or smaller than his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s net worth. Well, while the former professional baseball player and businessman may not be building an empire alongside J-Lo anymore, it’s safe to say he still has a massive safety net of his own. For everything we know about Alex Rodriguez’s net worth in 2021, just keep on reading below.

How much did Alex Rodriguez make from his baseball career?

Alex Rodriguez’s baseball career has made him the wealthiest baseball player of all time (his former teammate, Derek Jeter, comes in at a close second as per Radio.com). Here’s what it took to get him there.

In 2000, the former shortstop signed a 10-year contract with the Texas Rangers for a record-breaking $252 million. By 2004, however, Rodriguez was traded to the New York Yankees, where he was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player in both 2005 and 2007. The title earned him a new 10-year $275 million contract with the Yankees following the 2007 season, beating out the record set by his previous contract.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, this earned the MLB star a salary of $33 million per year at the height of his career. All in all, Rodriguez made $441 million total from his salary over the course of his baseball career.

How else does Alex Rodriguez earn his money?

Ever since Rodriguez retired in 2016, he has invested in multiple real-estate projects. He launched his own real-estate brand, A-Rod Corp., with which he has invested in more than “30 companies and partnerships valued at more than $1 billion,” according to their site. This includes various apartment and condo purchases within the New York area.

What is Alex Rodriguez’s net worth in 2021?

As of March 2021, Alex Rodriguez has an estimated net worth of around $350 million. By comparison, his ex-fiancée earns an estimated $38 million salary per year, as per Forbes, thanks to her combined income streams from acting, singing, and her beauty and lifestyle brands. Altogether, multiple net worth calculators estimate Jennifer Lopez’s nеt wоrth to be anywhere between $400 and $450 mіllіоn—nearly $100 million more than Rodriguez’s net worth.