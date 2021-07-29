A-Rod & His Rumored New Girlfriend Went to the Same Store as J-Lo & Ben Just 2 Hours Apart

A close call. Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins almost ran into Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck while on vacation in St. Tropez.

J-Lo and Ben, who dated from 2001 to 2004 and got back together in 2021, are in the south of France to celebrate her 52nd birthday. (The “Jenny From the Block” singer turned 52 on July 24.) A-Rod, who split from J-Lo a month before she got back together with Ben, is also on a birthday vacation in the same area with NFL reporter Melanie Collins. The former New York Yankees player turned 50 on July 27.

According to Page Six, A-Rod and Melanie were photographed eating ice cream cones at Le Café de Paris in St. Tropez just two hours after J-Lo and Ben went to the same shop. A-Rod and Melanie also went to a Chanel store in the same area that J-Lo and Ben were at. In the photographs, A-Rod could be seen in a white button-down linen shirt, joggers and aviator sunglasses as he ate an ice cream cone. Melanie, for her part, also wore white. She dressed in a midi dress with sandals, sunglasses and a crossbody Chanel purse.

Though there are rumors that A-Rod and Melanie are dating, a source told Page Six that the two are just friends. “Alex has been hanging with friends and family on the trip, including Eric and Jessie James Decker. Melanie is good friends with them,” the insider said. “They’re all friends and she’ll be at his party.”

While A-Rod is on vacation just miles away from J-Lo and Ben, a source told Us Weekly that he couldn’t care less about his ex-fiancee and her new boyfriend. “A-Rod is living his best single life,” the insider said. “He’s really enjoying [being] a bachelor.”

According to the insider, J-Lo originally planned to vacation in St. Tropez with A-Rod before their breakup in April. While A-Rod knew of the plans, he didn’t expect J-Lo to still go to the South of France after their breakup, which is why he made his own plans to yacht in the Mediterranean. “Jen and Alex had planned to go to the French Riviera for J. Lo’s birthday this year and neither of them changed their plans,” the source said. “Alex didn’t know Jen would still be going, but he wasn’t phased when he found out her boat was nearby. He was distracted with his own guests.”

J-Lo and A-Rod split in April after four years of dating. The former couple got engaged in March 2019. Weeks after their breakup, news broke that J-Lo had reunited with Ben. “A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on,” the insider said. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.” The insider also claimed at the time that A-Rod was “saddened” by J-Lo and Ben’s reunion and even told her that he was “upset” to learn the news, which J-Lo didn’t entertain. “She’s not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done,” the source said.

An insider also told HollywoodLife at the time that A-Rod was “jealous” thinking of J-Lo and Ben’s relationship. “Alex is a little jealous as his mind is racing on what Jen could be doing with Ben by possibly starting this new renewed relationship,” the insider said. “A couple of friends are razzing him about it too and referencing that Ben is a Red Sox fan to add some fuel to the fire.”

The source continued, “But the thing that is really getting to Alex the most is that she got in a potential relationship so soon after theirs broke, because he still loves her. It’s really messing with his head that she may have moved on so fast and so easy,” the insider said.

