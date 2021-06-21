A-Rod Just Hung Out With Ben Affleck’s Ex After ‘Coming to Terms’ With Bennifer’s Reunion

Revenge of the exes? Alex Rodriguez and Lindsay Shookus—a.k.a. Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend—seemingly spent the evening together on Saturday, June 19, according to a video making the rounds on social media. The New York Post’s Page Six reports that the spotting took place at her 41st birthday party.

In the clip, which you can view here, magician Josh Beckerman (otherwise known as the “Foodie Magician”) can be seen performing one of his magic routines for all the attendees at the birthday bash. But it’s safe to say that social media users were far more focused on one surprising guest visible in the clip: A-Rod. The former New York Yankee, 45, is seen sitting right next to Shookus at the small backyard gathering that took place in the Hamptons, according to Page Six.

Shookus and A-Rod’s hangout comes just days after a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that the MLB star has finally “come to terms” with his breakup from his ex-fiancée J-Lo while she dates Shookus’ ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck. “When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together,” the source told ET. “He’s come to terms with the fact that it’s over now.” The insider added that while A-Rod is “aware” of J-Lo’s rekindled romance with her former fiancé, he’s trying to focus more on himself and his future.

So, how does A-Rod’s visit to one of Affleck’s exes factor into all of this? Well, according to the former baseball star’s rep, A-Rod and Shookus are just longtime friends. “There is absolutely zero there,” the rep told Page Six on Monday, June 21, “They’ve been friends for 15 years.” In fact, this isn’t the first time A-Rod and Shookus have been spotted out together. In December 2019, Shookus—who is a producer on Saturday Night Live—reportedly went out to dinner with A-Rod and his then-fiancée J-Lo ahead of the Hustlers star’s SNL hosting appearance.

As for Shookus and Affleck, the pair started dating off and on in 2017 before splitting for good in 2019 over issues of distance, according to Hollywood Life. Shookus is based in New York City and shares a daughter with her ex-husband, Kevin Miller, whereas Affleck spends most of his time in Los Angeles co-parenting his three kids—Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9—whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. For now, though, distance doesn’t seem to pose an issue for Affleck in his rekindled relationship with J-Lo. The “In The Morning” singer reportedly has plans to move to L.A. for good!