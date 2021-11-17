A-Rod Just Responded to Rumors He’s Dating RHONY’s Kelly After ‘Months’ of Alleged ‘Flirty Texts’

Months after his ex J-Lo moved on with Ben Affleck, A-Rod is still living the single life. But could that be changing soon? Multiple reports claim Alex Rodriguez and Kelly Bensimon from Real Housewives of New York have been exchanging texts for some time now—and according to one source, these messages are “flirty” in nature.

On November 16, 2021, the New York Post’s Page Six reported that A-Rod, 46, and Bensimon, 53, “have a cute and flirty text relationship,” per a source. The insider went on to claim that the former New York Yankee has already “asked her out more than once although she has not gone on a date with him.” A rep for the RHONY alum seemingly confirmed these sentiments in a statement to the site. “They’ve been having a fun text relationship for the last couple of months,” the rep shared. “She thinks he is charming and a gentleman. They have mutual friends and she has been talking to him about real estate.” But what does Rodriguez make of all this?

Well, according to a rep for the former MLB champ, there’s nothing romantic going on here. They denied the existence of any “flirty” texts, telling E! News on November 16, “[Kelly] reached out on a real estate opportunity and that is it. There are no flirty texts, there is nothing there.” The rep went on to note that their correspondences have been strictly about business, as Rodriguez is spending his time focused on his real-estate and sports ventures.

“A lot of people reach out to him for business purposes,” the rep explained. “Mr. Rodriguez is laser-focused on running Arod Corp, Timberwolves and being a present father for his daughters.” Meanwhile, a separate source close to the situation told E! that they can “100 percent” confirm that Rodriguez and Bensimon are not romantically involved.

These rumors about A-Rod’s dating life come less than a year after the baseball star’s split from Jennifer Lopez. The pair, who dated for four years and got engaged in 2019, officially called off their engagement in April 2021 after months of cheating rumors. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”