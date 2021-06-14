A-Rod Was Just Seen Leaving Katie Holmes’ Apartment After J-Lo & Ben Affleck’s Reunion

Here’s a question we never thought we’d ask. Are Alex Rodriguez and Katie Holmes dating after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion? This is what we know.

A-Rod was photographed on Sunday, June 13, leaving Katie’s apartment building in New York City, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. The pictures show the former New York Yankees player wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants as he exited the lobby of the apartment where Katie lives.

So…are A-Rod and Katie Holmes dating? It looks like no. Katie’s rep told Page Six on Monday, June 14, that A-Rod and Katie don’t know each other. “They have never even met,” the rep said. A source for Page Six explained that A-Rod is looking for an apartment in New York City and it was just a coincidence that one of the buildings he toured was where Katie lived. “Alex is looking at lots of different apartments, he didn’t even realize it was Katie’s building — he’s never met her,” the insider said.

The photos come a week after news broke that J-Lo moved from Miami, where she lived with A-Rod, to Los Angeles to be closer to Ben. “She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base,” the insider told E! News, adding that J-Lo “is packing up her Miami rental”. “She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall.” The insider continued, “She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon.”

J-Lo and A-Rod started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. They confirmed their breakup in a statement to the TODAY show in April. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Soon after their split, news broke that J-Lo had reunited with Affleck, whom she dated from 2001 to 2003. A source told Entertainment Tonight in May that A-Rod was “shocked” to see J-Lo reunite with Affleck. “Alex understands that Jennifer is single, but felt shocked by [her and Affleck’s] quick meetup,” the insider said. “At the end of the day, Alex wants Jennifer to be happy, but the way everything has unfolded doesn’t sit well with him.”

A day before he was photographed at Katie’s apartment, A-Rod posted a video on his Instagram Story of him and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, working out. “Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” A-Rod captioned a clip of Scurtis helping him ice his leg at the gym. In another photo, A-Rod smiled as he had his arm around Scurtis while the two posed for a picture with a friend. A-Rod and Scurtis married in 2002 and separated in July 2008. They finalized their divorce two months later. The former couple share two children: daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

A-Rod’s sighting also comes a month after Katie broke up with her boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., after one year of dating. “The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends,” Holmes’ rep confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly. A source explained that the couple’s romance simply “fizzled” out. “Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends. Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together—it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects,” the insider said.

Before her romance with Emilio, Katie was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. The former couple share one child: daughter Suri, 15.

