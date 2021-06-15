Here’s the Truth About Why A-Rod Was at Katie Holmes’ Apartment a Month After She Split From Her BF

Since he was photographed at her home, fans have to wanted to know why Alex Rodriguez was at Katie Holmes‘ apartment. Are they dating? Are they friends? Was it a coincidence? Well, the mystery is solved.

But before we talk about A-Rod and Katie’s (rumored) relationship, let’s explain what happened in the first place: A-Rod was photographed on Sunday, June 13, leaving the lobby of Katie’s apartment building in New York City. In the pictures, he wore a white T-shirt and khaki pants as he exited the apartment of where Katie lives. So why was he there?

Well, a source told Page Six on Monday, June 14, that A-Rod is looking for an apartment in New York City and it was just coincidence that one of the buildings he toured was where Katie lived. Katie’s rep also confirmed to Page Six that she and A-Rod don’t know each other. “They have never even met,” the rep said. The rep also told E! News, “She doesn’t know him.”

A-Rod’s sighting at Katie’s apartment came a month after she split from her boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. The couple started dating in September 2020 and split in May 2021. “The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends,” Holmes’ rep confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly. A source explained that the couple’s romance simply “fizzled” out. “Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends. Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together—it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects,” the insider said.

Before her romance with Emilio, Katie was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. The former couple share one child: daughter Suri, 15. A-Rod, for his part, also had a recent breakup. He split from Jennifer Lopez in April 2021 after four years of dating. The former couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. They confirmed their breakup in a statement to the TODAY show in April.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The photos of the former New York Yankees player at Katie’s apartment also come a week after news broke that J-Lo moved from Miami, where she lived with A-Rod, to Los Angeles to be closer to Ben. “She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base,” the insider told E! News, adding that J-Lo “is packing up her Miami rental”. “She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall.” The insider continued, “She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.