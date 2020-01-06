Alex Rodriguez Was #FiancéGoals After Jennifer Lopez Lost Her Golden Globe Category

Where do we get one? Alex Rodriguez’s tribute to Jennifer Lopez after her Golden Globes 2020 loss was #FiancéGoals. ICYMI, J-Lo was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category for her role as Ramona Vega in Hustlers. The award ultimately went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story, which, even for a queen like J-Lo, was probably disappointing. (Side note: Both Lopez and Dern are fantastic in Hustlers and Marriage Story and deserve all the awards.)

Given that his soon-to-be wife didn’t win her first Golden Globe, A-Rod took to his Instagram after the awards show to celebrate how his fiancé doesn’t need an award for validation. “Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion,” he wrote alongside a photo of her on the red carpet. “To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion.”

The former New York Yankees player ended his tribute with a message to other aspiring artists who may have also experienced rejection. “For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion,” he wrote. “To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. . To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it. ❤️❤️❤️”

As for J-Lo’s response, she simply liked the post and commented, “You are my everything ♥️.” We could not love this couple more. Though the “On the Floor” singer didn’t post about her awards loss, she did share several photos of her fire red carpet look on Golden Globes night. The two-time Grammy nominee—who was also nominated at the Golden Globes in 1998 for her role in the film Selena—wore a black, white and gold dress with a massive bow. She accented her look with a braided bun.

At the end of the day, awards are nice but they don’t mean anything. Critics and fans raved over J-Lo’s performance in Hustlers, and that’s what matters. (That being said, we wouldn’t mind seeing her up there accepting an Oscar.)