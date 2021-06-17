A-Rod ‘Hoped’ He & J-Lo Would Reunite—But Knows It’s Really ‘Over’ After Her Kiss With Ben

Even if there was a chance for Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez to reunite amid her relationship with Ben Affleck, A-Rod isn’t holding out any “hope” anymore. The MLB star has reportedly “come to terms” with the fact that a reconciliation isn’t on the horizon for him and his ex-fiancée, according to Entertainment Tonight.

An insider who spoke to the site on Thursday, June 17, revealed that the former New York Yankees player, 45, has finally accepted that he and the Hustlers star, 51, are not getting back together. “When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together,” the source told ET. “He’s come to terms with the fact that it’s over now.” According to ET, A-Rod is “aware” of J-Lo’s rekindled romance with former fiancé, Ben Affleck—but he’s trying to keep his sights set on himself and the future (this includes his fitness journey and a men’s makeup brand, to boot).

J-Lo and A-Rod, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019, confirmed in April 2021 that they split after four years together. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in a statement to TODAY at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

It wasn’t long after their announcement that rumors began to swirl about J-Lo and Ben getting back together. The former couple got engaged in 2002 and were together from 2001 to 2004. Now, nearly two decades after their split, the couple appears to have rekindled their romance: J-Lo is even moving from Miami to Los Angeles to be closer to Ben, sources told E! News in June. The couple has since been photographed kissing while they were out to dinner in Malibu that month, altogether confirming that Bennifer 2.0 is in full swing. As for Alex? Well, for now, it seems he’s focusing on acceptance.

