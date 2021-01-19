Alex Rodriguez Reveals Jennifer Lopez Is ‘More Nervous’ About Performing at the Inauguration Than the Super Bowl

Feeling jitters. Alex Rodriguez says Jennifer Lopez’s inauguration performance has her feeling “more nervous” than she was for her Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira, but not for the reason you might think.

The former MLB player, 45, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 18, where he revealed that his fiancé, 51, is feeling anxious ahead of her performance during incoming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, January 20. The inauguration is set to take place just weeks after an attack on the Capitol by supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump, with increased security and surveillance measures reportedly in place.

Considering the recent riots and unrest in Washington, D.C., it only makes sense for J-Lo to be feeling anxious. But according to A-Rod, safety isn’t what she’s “most nervous” about. “What’s interesting is she’s most nervous about Washington D.C. because of the responsibility,” the former baseball star told Fallon. “She wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire. Music and sports does that better than anything.”

Rodriguez—who proposed to Lopez in March 2019 after two years of dating—also sang his fiancée’s praises after what has been “such a crazy year” for her. “So many blessings,” he explained, “but to think in a span of 12 months, she’s done the Super Bowl, New Year’s and now the inaugural, it’s unbelievable.” Just weeks before she was set to take the stage at the inauguration, Lopez also headlined Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

According to A-Rod, the Hustlers star “has something really cool” planned for her performance. “You’re going to be surprised,” he said, adding, “You’re gonna love it.” And she’s not the only one: the Biden-Harris inauguration will see performances by Garth Brooks and Lady Gaga, who is expected to sing the national anthem. The ceremony will then be followed by a primetime special hosted by Tom Hanks with appearances by Kerry Washington and performances by the likes of Ant Clemons, Foo Fighters, Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, and Justin Timberlake.