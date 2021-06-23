A-Rod Just Rented a House a Mile Away From J-Lo’s Home 2 Months After Their Breakup 

New neighbors. Alex Rodriguez rented a house near Jennifer Lopez’s Hamptons home as he looks for a permanent place to live after their breakup.

Page Six reported on Monday, June 21, that A-Rod had moved into a $5 million mansion in Bridgehampton, New York, as he searches for property to buy in New York City and the Hamptons. In a twist of fate, A-Rod’s rental is just over a mile from J-Lo’s $10 million mansion in Water Mill, New York, where the former couple spent summer 2020 in quarantine with their kid. (J-Lo shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while A-Rod is the father to daughters Ella, 13, and Natasha, 16, from his marriage to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.)

A-Rod’s move to the Hamptons comes after he was seen on Friday, June 18, with employees from his company, A-Rod Corp, at the restaurant Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor, New York. According to Page Six, the brunette at dinner with A-Rod isn’t his new girlfriend but Liz Cohen, a business development manager at A-Rod corp. The newspaper reported that A-Rod and the staffers stayed at the restaurant until 11 p.m. A-Rod’s move also comes two months after he and J-Lo split. The former couple, who got engaged in 2019, were together for four years.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Lopez and Rodriguez said in a statement to TODAY at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Before their split, Lopez and Rodriguez spent most of their quarantine summer in 2020 at the Selena star’s Water Mill mansion, which she purchased in 2013. The custom-built home is 8,500 square feet and sits on more than three acres of land with a massive pool.

J-Lo’s Hamptons home is also just 1.2 miles (or a three-minute drive) from A-Rod’s new rental. As for A-Rod’s Bridgehampton house, the property is 9,200 square feet with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It sits on 3.9 acres and has a heated gunite pool and spa with a waterfall. The property also has direct access to a pond. A-Rod showed the estate in an Instagram video in June of him shooting basketball outside his rental.

Though A-Rod’s rental is just a mile from J-Lo’s Hamptons home, don’t expect any run-ins between the exes. Since her split from A-Rod, J-Lo has spent most of her time at her home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, where she’s reconnected with her ex-fiance, Ben Affleck. The former couple, who got engaged in 2002, split in 2004. TMZ reported in June that J-Lo had toured schools in Los Angeles to move her family from Miami, where she lived with A-Rod, to L.A. to be closer to Affleck.

