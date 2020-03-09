Alex Rodriguez Wore Jennifer Lopez’s Dress for a TikTok Challenge & We Stan

We couldn’t love this couple more. Alex Rodriguez wore Jennifer Lopez’s dress for the “Flip the Switch” TikTok challenge, and the video is pure art. The former New York Yankees player took to his Instagram on Sunday, March 8, to share the TikTok that he and his fiancé filmed. The video started with J-Lo dancing in a backless white sweater dress as her soon-to-be husband filmed her in the mirror.

Then, the video “flipped the switch” and the couple switched clothes. The “On the Floor” singer was now the one in a navy suit and shades as her fiancé showed off his curves in her skin-tight dress. “Late night Tiktoks💯💯 @jlo . Follow me at AROD13!!!” Rodriguez captioned the video.

Of course, the TikTok earned tons of praise from the couple’s celebrity friends. “Get it bro!” Lenny Kravitz commented, while J-Lo’s Second Act costar Vanessa Hudgens wrote, “I’M DEAAAAAD.” Lopez and Rodriguez aren’t the first celebrities to do the “Flip the Switch” challenge on “TikTok.” Over the weekend, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon filmed themselves completing the challenge in what has now become a viral video. The clip starts with the two dressed in identical blazers, glasses and haircuts as McKinnon dances in the background while Warren films her in the mirror. Then the video “flips the switch” with Warren in the back as McKinnon tries her best not to laugh.

Rodriguez—got proposed to Lopez in Costa Rica in March 2019—opened up about his relationship with the Hustlers star in a video for her 50th birthday in July. “Hi, baby girl,” he says in the video. “Just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together you have made me feel like every day is my birthday,” he said. “Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do.”

Yup—we couldn’t stan these two more.