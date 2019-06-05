Alex Rodriguez Called Jennifer Lopez His ‘Dream Date’ Decades Ago & There’s Video

Just when you thought your favorite celebrity power couple couldn’t get any cuter, along comes a video of a young Alex Rodriguez calling Jennifer Lopez his “dream date.” Since that recently unearthed footage dates back to 1998 — 21 years before the pair officially became a thing — the “aww” factor is pretty much off-the-charts.

MLB’s Intentional Talk took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a video clip of Rodriguez, a then-23-year-old Seattle Mariners shortstop, in an interview with ESPN. An off-camera reporter can be heard asking Rodriguez what a dream date for him would look like and, suffice it to say, A-Rod had clearly thought of this answer ahead of time. Without hesitation, he responded, “Jennifer Lopez,” adding, “Hopefully you can find me a date with her.”

To make matters even cuter, A-Rod then shared the video on Instagram, writing, “I just had a feeling.” When his future wife responded, “OMG… I love this too much,” Rodriguez replied to her, “When you know, you know.” Talk about goal setting! Rodriguez hoped for it, put it out into the world and essentially spoke it into existence. Sure, it took a few decades for these two to connect but, hey, the universe works in mysterious ways.

The important point to make is that Rodriguez and Lopez did find their way to each other. In March, after two years of dating, Rodriguez got down on one knee during a romantic Bahamian vacation and asked his “dream date” to be his wife. The couple has since explained they aren’t in a huge rush to make it down the aisle, but they have started planning their big day. “It’s going good. I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow],” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight of hammering out the nuptial details.

Busy seems like an understatement given Lopez’s schedule — she’s about to start her It’s My Party tour, and she recently wrapped the film Hustlers. Plus, she’s in pre-production for two projects: a rom-com and a live TV movie. So, understandably, she and her groom aren’t getting too tangled up with a timeline. “There’s no rush,” she insisted, continuing, “We really see this as something that’s gonna be forever, and we’re gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed.”

Who can blame ‘em? After all, if A-Rod’s unearthed video interview proves anything, it’s that timing is everything.

Originally posted on SheKnows.