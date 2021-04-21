Alex Rodriguez Is Still Sharing Photos of Jennifer Lopez Days After Their Breakup & Here’s Why

Despite their recent breakup, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are still celebrating his daughter Ella’s birthday—or, at least A-Rod is trying to include his ex on his daughter’s special day.

The former New York Yankees star, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 21, to share a heartfelt slideshow featuring their blended family in celebration his daughter Ella’s 13th birthday. Rodriguez included photos of Ella with his eldest daughter Natasha, 16, and Lopez’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. The former MLB player even added a previously unseen photo of Ella and his ex. Around the 1:05 mark, the Hustlers star could be seen pictured with Ella in a polaroid shot. In another photo, the “In the Morning” star was pictured hugging the young teen.

“13. Wow,” Rodriguez, who played as number 13 on the New York Yankees, captioned the slideshow on Instagram. “That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it’s even more special than ever. I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!”

He continued, “Ella – everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. You are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny. I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much.”

Rodriguez’s birthday post for his daughter comes just days after he and Lopez called off their engagement after four years together. The couple, who got engaged in March 2019, released a joint statement confirming their split on April 15. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple wrote at the time.

Their statement continued, “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

News of A-Rod and J-Lo’s split came less than a month following earlier reports of a breakup. The pair denied the rumors at the time, stating that they were simply “working through some things.”