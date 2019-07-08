Alex Rodriguez Comforting Jennifer Lopez While She Cries Is #CoupleGoals

A-Rod and J. Lo are here for each other through thick and thin. This Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez crying video is amazing. The former baseball star comforted J.Lo as she cried over a “tough” performance. In a new video on her YouTube channel, titled It’s My Party Tour Diary: Volume One, Lopez can be seen crying after a performance on her It’s My Party Tour. The video shows Lopez tearing up in her fiancé’s arms after she hit her head and started bleeding when she fell on stage. “It was a tough show for me,” Lopez said.

Not missing a beat, Rodriguez responded with the perfect pick-me-up. “It was the best show I’ve seen so far. You guys killed it! And you showed why you’re a champion, baby,” he said. “You were down and you still came back up and had the best show.” Lopez, who cracked a small smile at her fiancé’s praise, then told him about how she wasn’t “happy with herself” because of the performance.

“You don’t see how great you are. You really have no idea,” Rodriguez responded. “Baby, nobody’s looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound.” That seemed to do the trick. Later in the video, Lopez told her manager, Benny Medina, about how her mood went from 0 to 100 because of her soon-to-be husband. “Alex said it was the best show he’d ever seen. That’s why I love him and I’m gonna marry him. Whether he wants to or not, we’re getting married. We’re getting married forever,” Lopez said.

Despite recent breakup rumors, it seems like A-Rod and J-Lo are stronger than ever.