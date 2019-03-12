Here’s What Jennifer Lopez Thinks of Those Alex Rodriguez Cheating Rumors

This past weekend, the world was delighted to find out 2019’s power couple became engaged. But a source has now come forward, alleging that Alex Rodriguez cheated on Jennifer Lopez, his now-fiancé. Uh…’scuse me? If this is true (big “if”), that is simply not OK. But we also kind of find it hard to believe. J-Lo and A-Rod—a match made in nickname heaven, amiright?—have been dating for roughly two years. The pair initially met back in 2005, but both were married. Then, in 2017, they reconnected, and from point on this, high-profile couple has captured our hearts—and each other’s

However, former MLB star Jose Canseco is now throwing major shade at Rodriguez, claiming that he has proof his fellow former MLB star has cheated on Lopez. (Both men played for the New York Yankees.) Canseco took to Twitter on Sunday, night, the day after J-Lo and A-Rod announced their engagement, claiming that he’s positive Rodriguez has not been faithful.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” he tweeted. So what do we make of this? Is there any validity behind the accusations? Well, Canseco claims he was present when his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco, supposedly received a phone call from Rodriguez. Canseco went on to call Rodriguez a “piece of shit,” challenged him to a boxing match.

He concluded with this final Tweet on the matter:

“I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I’m saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate.”

OK but hold up—who is this guy and where did he come from? Apparently, this isn’t the first time Canesco and Rodriguez have gone head-to-head. Way back in 2005 (ironically, the same year A-Rod and J-Lo first met), Canseco wrote a book called Juiced. It’s all about steroid use in Major League Baseball, and, following the success of the book, Canseco went on to WEEI-Radio in 2007 to call Rodriguez a “hypocrite” who “was not at all what he appeared to be.” This guy is really not a fan of the man. Granted, his accusations turned out to be true—in 2009, A-Rod admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs for a three year period, starting back in 2001. Not great. But also that doesn’t make him a cheater.

As for what Jennifer Lopez thinks of these cheating claims, a source told Us Weekly that the Selena star is unbothered. “She has heard the cheating rumors in the past and has never let it bother her,” the source said. “She trusts [Alex] and his love. They are inseparable and together almost all of the time. Jose Canseco has an ax to grind, but she doesn’t hear the noise.”

It feels like these cheating accusations may be rooted in the Canseco’s distrust and dislike for the former Yankees player. Regardless, until A-Rod himself addresses the accusations, he’s innocent until proven guilty, right?

Twitter naturally has a divided view on the matter. Some would like to know more.

Others believe Canseco’s claims.

And others are over the hate and are not believing this guy’s accusations.

Well, we have our fingers crossed that these claims are not true. A-Rod and J-Lo seemed to be in absolute bliss on their romantic getaway. “Enjoying a little R&R with my ❤️,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram four days ago.

The pair posted the same photograph on their instagram accounts to announce the engagement.

Rodriguez wrote, “she said yes ♥️.”

The singer and actress went for hearts too: