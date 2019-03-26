Alex Rodriguez Was Accused of Cheating on Jennifer Lopez (Again) with a Playboy Model

J-Lo and A-Rod have the world wrapped around their fingers following their engagement. Seriously—they could possibly be the most adorable couple on the planet. But now, it’s rumored that Alex Rodriguez cheated on Jennifer Lopez with Playboy model Zoe Gregory. This isn’t Rodriguez’s first cheating rumor, and it probably won’t be the last. But what we want to know is—are these rumors based in any truth?

Just a few short weeks ago, Rodriguez was accused of cheating on Lopez with Jose Canseco’s ex-wife, Jessica. These rumors were denied by both Jessica Canesco and A-Rod, with Rodriguez even laughing off the accusation. For a fleeting moment it felt like the world was right again. But now the couple has been hit with another cheating scandal. This time, it’s reported that prior to his engagement to the Shades of Blue actress, Rodriguez allegedly sent a photo of his…uh, member….to Zoe Gregory. And apparently, the sext was sent just weeks before he popped the question to Lopez.

Gregory has publicly accused the former Yankee’s player of sending her sexual text messages and photos which, according to The Mirror, included photographs of his penis and propositions for threesomes. According to the London-born model, one of the texts that Alex sent her reads: “You owe me two things; 1. Your old naughty videos 2. Dates you can fly out (Maybe next week to SF.)” The Playmate called Rodriguez a “needy, horny bloke.”

At this point, neither Rodriguez nor Lopez have responded to the allegations.