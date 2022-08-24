Here’s Where A-Rod Was During J-Lo & Ben’s Wedding & What He Thinks of Them Getting Married

After their publicized breakup last year, many fans are asking: where was Alex Rodriguez during Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding?

Well, A-Rod was working out, as usual. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former Yankees baseball player was seen at UFC Gym in Miami during the weekend of J-Lo and Ben’s nuptials. “He was very cool, inviting and easygoing,” LJ Smooth said who spotted him at the gym. “He was working out at the gym at the time and I saw him and walked up to him.” J-Lo and Ben had their second wedding at his estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. A-Rod also posted a picture of him wearing an all-denim outfit designed by Ralph Lauren, who also designed Ben and J-Lo’s wedding attire for their Georgia wedding. He captioned the post on his Instagram, “Fit check.”

The wedding—which was attended by J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—came after the couple married for the first time at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. Jennifer’s ex-husband Marc Anthony nor Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner were not in attendance either.

He recently revealed what he thought of his relationship with J-Lo on The Martha Stewart Podcast, “We had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do.” The “On the Floor Singer” and the baseball player made a joint statement about their split in April 2021, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.” A-Rod is currently in a relationship with fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett.

Back to when news first broke of J-Lo and Ben’s engagement, A-Rod had a subtle reaction. On the KayRod broadcast of “Sunday Night Baseball” on April 10, the former baseball player’s cohost, Michael Kay, joked around at the news of A-Rod’s ex. “It’s a great time in sports. You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball’s in full swing, people getting engaged.” Kay slyly commented on Ben and J-Lo. “I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”