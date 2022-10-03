A-Rod Just Revealed If He’s ‘Husband Material’ After Being Dumped By J-Lo—How He Feels About His Ex Now

All the best. Alex Rodriguez had only good things to say about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage. The former Yankees player went on on CNN and HBO Max’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? to talk about his relationships and how he’s “husband material.”

During the interview, Chris Wallace grilled the retired baseball player about his love life. A-Rod had nothing bad to say about his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience. And I wish her and the children – who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful – I wish them the very best,” he explained. Wallace also asked the Timberwolves owner about his 2014 MLB suspension for taking performance-enhancing drugs and its effect on his relationships, “Do you think you’re husband material or honestly, that you just like the chase?” A-Rod responded, “I think I’m going to make a wonderful partner or husband and father post-suspension because of the lessons learned of my biggest mistakes.”

A-Rod did not attend J-Lo and Ben’s wedding. The “On the Floor” singer and the Argo director reunited two months after A-Rod and J-Lo broke up, and announced their engagement in April 2022. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former Yankees baseball player was seen at UFC Gym in Miami during the weekend of J-Lo and Ben’s nuptials. “He was very cool, inviting and easygoing,” LJ Smooth said who spotted him at the gym. “He was working out at the gym at the time and I saw him and walked up to him.” J-Lo and Ben had their second wedding at his estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. A-Rod also posted a picture of him wearing an all-denim outfit designed by Ralph Lauren, who also designed Ben and J-Lo’s wedding attire for their Georgia wedding. He captioned the post on his Instagram, “Fit check.”

The wedding—which was attended by J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—came after the couple married for the first time at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. Jennifer’s ex-husband Marc Anthony nor Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner were not in attendance either.

The “On the Floor Singer” and the baseball player made a joint statement about their split in April 2021, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.” A-Rod recently broke up with fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett.

