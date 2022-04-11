A-Rod Just Reacted to J-Lo’s Engagement to Ben—Here’s How He Really Feels

An awkward play. After hearing news about Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez puts in his two cents on the newly engaged couple.

The Marry Me star and the Argo director announced their engagement on April 9, 2022 on Lopez’s newsletter On the JLo. Lopez was first spotted with the green engagement ring on April 7 causing rumors that the couple was engaged again after 18 years. Lopez’s sister confirmed the announcement as well on Instagram with a picture of the stunning ring writing, “So this happened. Love you @Jlo #benaffleck.”

On the other hand, A-Rod had quite a reaction to his ex’s new engagement. On the KayRod broadcast of “Sunday Night Baseball” on April 10, the former baseball player’s cohost, Michael Kay, joked around at the news of A-Rod’s ex.

“It’s a great time in sports. You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball’s in full swing, people getting engaged.” Kay slyly commented on Lopez and Affleck. “I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”

A-Rod awkwardly responded to the comment without actually directly referring to the couple: “It’s great to see.” He laughed. “Happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for.” A-Rod immediately changed the subject back to baseball after an extended laugh.

Rodriguez and Lopez were together from 2017 to 2021. The couple got engaged in 2019 after Rodriguez proposed to Lopez with a $1.8 million engagement ring. The “On the Floor” singer and the ex-New York Yankees player called it quits after rumors surfaced of Rodriguez cheating on Lopez with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the two said in a statement on April 15, 2021.

Immediately after their breakup, Lopez was seen reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck. The two were together from 2001 to 2004 after meeting on the set of the romcom Gigli and got engaged in 2002. However, they also called it quits in 2004 after postponing their wedding in 2003. Lopez was also married to Marc Anthony and Cris Judd.

