Alex Rodriguez Posted The Most Beautiful Tribute To Jennifer Lopez For Her 50th Birthday & We’re Sobbing

Aramide Tinubu
by
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly.

These two are determined to make us believe in real-life fairytales, and our hearts can’t take it. Jennifer Lopez’s 50th birthday video tribute from Alex Rodriguez is so beautiful that we can hardly stand it. Since they first began dating in 2017, A-Rod and J.Lo have showcased their romance for all of us to gaze at in awe, but this tribute to J.Lo on her 50th birthday from her fiancé might be the best of the best.

The former New York Yankee hopped on Instagram in the evening of July 23rd, just hours before his lady’s birthday to showcase some of their most romantic and memorable moments together. He said in the video,

Hi, baby girl. Just want to wish you a Happy Birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is MY birthday.

Honestly, if your partner isn’t making you feel this special (especially on your birthday), it’s probably time for an upgrade. With Billy Joel’s “This Is The Time” playing in the background, A-Rod went on to say,

Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration — and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do. You’re simply the best partner in life. The best daughter. The best mother. The best performer. We love you. Your fans love you. Your children love you. And, I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one. Te Quiero mucho.

From shots from her tour, to the moment they got engaged, the whole thing will literally make you tear up. The former baseball player captioned the entire thing saying, “It’s your party, Jennifer! Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you.”

The pair are set to get married sometime soon, though we don’t have any real deets about when or where it’s happening. We will say, we’re super pressed for the photos. They recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to chat about why their relationship works so well.

11:11 🙏🏼😇

Jennifer said, “I’ve been in the public eye, I’ve navigated the media in a certain way, I’m creative and artistic and have all these skill sets. He’s a business-minded guy who knows math and numbers and money and equity and all that stuff—like, EBITDA, right? What I was missing, he kind of had. And what he was missing, I had.”

Alex added, “She knows how to communicate to the masses in ways I never will,” Alex told SI. “She helps me out all the time when I’m trying to land a point on something. She’s just a wordsmith.”

We’re obsessed.

1 of 18
1992
1992

Yes, that's right: This photo was taken in 1992. As in, 25 years ago. But it basically could've been taken yesterday.

1995
1995

At the premiere of My Family in Hollywood.

1998
1998

At the MTV VMAs, looking very '90s.

1999
1999
At FHM's Sexiest Woman of the Year awards, looking mighty pleased with herself. 
2001
2001

Performing in Barcelona, showing off her signature washboard abs.

2004
2004
At the Man on Fire premiere at Mann's National Theater in Westwood, California.
2005
2005
At the NRJ Music Awards at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, wearing an outfit that can only be described as J.Lo-chic. 
2008
2008
With Marc Anthony at the Met Gala in NYC.
2009
2009

At a fashion event in Tokyo, looking younger than ever.

2011
2011

Onstage and killing it in Uncasville, Connecticut.

2012
2012

With sleek hair and a plunging neckline at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, this could be J.Lo circa 2002—or 1992, for that matter.

2013
2013
At the Golden Globes, looking every bit the movie star. 

2014
2014

Wearing a minidress like she invented them.

2015
2015

At an American Idol panel discussion, looking polished and chic.

2017
2017

At the Met Gala, looking completely ageless.

December 2018 @instylemagazine

December 2018 @instylemagazine

2018

She's seriously about to hit 50 and looks like this. 

2019

JLo kicking off Leo season and looking killer. 

2019

JLo performing at Madison Square Garden. 

