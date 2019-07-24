Alex Rodriguez Posted The Most Beautiful Tribute To Jennifer Lopez For Her 50th Birthday & We’re Sobbing

These two are determined to make us believe in real-life fairytales, and our hearts can’t take it. Jennifer Lopez’s 50th birthday video tribute from Alex Rodriguez is so beautiful that we can hardly stand it. Since they first began dating in 2017, A-Rod and J.Lo have showcased their romance for all of us to gaze at in awe, but this tribute to J.Lo on her 50th birthday from her fiancé might be the best of the best.

The former New York Yankee hopped on Instagram in the evening of July 23rd, just hours before his lady’s birthday to showcase some of their most romantic and memorable moments together. He said in the video,

Hi, baby girl. Just want to wish you a Happy Birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is MY birthday.

Honestly, if your partner isn’t making you feel this special (especially on your birthday), it’s probably time for an upgrade. With Billy Joel’s “This Is The Time” playing in the background, A-Rod went on to say,

Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration — and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do. You’re simply the best partner in life. The best daughter. The best mother. The best performer. We love you. Your fans love you. Your children love you. And, I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one. Te Quiero mucho.

From shots from her tour, to the moment they got engaged, the whole thing will literally make you tear up. The former baseball player captioned the entire thing saying, “It’s your party, Jennifer! Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you.”

The pair are set to get married sometime soon, though we don’t have any real deets about when or where it’s happening. We will say, we’re super pressed for the photos. They recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to chat about why their relationship works so well.

Jennifer said, “I’ve been in the public eye, I’ve navigated the media in a certain way, I’m creative and artistic and have all these skill sets. He’s a business-minded guy who knows math and numbers and money and equity and all that stuff—like, EBITDA, right? What I was missing, he kind of had. And what he was missing, I had.”

Alex added, “She knows how to communicate to the masses in ways I never will,” Alex told SI. “She helps me out all the time when I’m trying to land a point on something. She’s just a wordsmith.”

We’re obsessed.