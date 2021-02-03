Alex Rodriguez Allegedly FaceTimed Southern Charm’s Madison Before Rumors of Their Affair

The rumor mill is churning down south. Alex Rodriguez FaceTimed with Southern Charm‘s Madison amid affair rumors, according to her Bravo costar Danni Baird.

In an interview on the podcast, “Reality Life With Kate Casey,” on Wednesday, February 3, Danni was asked about rumors that Madison and A-Rod had an affair amid his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. Though Danni couldn’t confirm the rumors, she claimed that Madison told her that she FaceTimed Rodriguez months before the Southern Charm season 7 reunion, where the rumors originated.

“Months before that I had heard, like, she had even told me that they were FaceTiming or something,” Danni said.” I had just assumed. I never asked more about it or anything like that. I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn’t tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player.”

On the first part of the season 7 Southern Charm reunion, Madison‘s costar Craig Conover claimed that she “flew to Miami to fuck an ex-MLB player,” who is married. Madison denied the rumors, telling Craig, “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.” After the episode, fans speculated that Rodrigue—who has been engaged to Lopez since March 2019—was the “ex-MLB player” as he has a home in Miami and had liked one of Madison’s Instagram photos months before.

After the rumors, Madison’s sister, Kaci Davis, denied that she had an affair with A-Rod. In response to an Instagram user who speculated that the mystery baseball player was Rodriguez, Kaci responded, “ARod’s not married!”

During the reunion, Craig and Madison’s ex, Austen Kroll, claimed that she showed them text messages from the athlete, whose name was bleeped out. Madison then confirmed that she was in contact with an MLB player but never had a physical affair with him. “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing,” she said. “I’ve never physically seen him, touched him.”

As for Danni, Madison’s Southern Charm costar told the podcast host that she doesn’t “have time to be keeping up with all that stuff”—i.e. rumors about Madison.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays on Bravo at 9 p.m.

